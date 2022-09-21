Final weekend of summer for Thompson Park miniature railway will see proceeds donated to VICS charity
Thompson Park Miniature Railway will be running its last trains of the summer this weekend, with all proceeds donated to charity.
By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:01 am
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:09 am
The railway’s nominated charity this year is VICS which is the visually impaired childrens society a small charity based in Accrington.
Mike Bailey, honorary secretary of Burnley and Pendle Miniature Railway Society, said: “The charity helps children all around East Lancashire and we hope to raise a good amount for them.”
The trains run between noon and 4pm on both days.