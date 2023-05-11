News you can trust since 1877
Eurovision Song Contest fever hits right note at The Grange Care Home in Colne as residents take inspiration from Abba, Buck's Fizz and Brotherhood of Man

Residents at a Colne care home are embracing Eurovision fever and bringing the house down with their own take on some of the contest’s most famous performances.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th May 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:23 BST

The Grange is one of over in the 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK that are taking part in the event with residents and carers taking inspiration from previous winners including Abba, Brotherhood of Man and Bucks Fizz.

Those who are a little too shy to take to the stage are representing the judges from different countries and scoring the acts, who will be trying their best to avoid nil points.

Residents and carers at The Grange care home in Colne are taking to the stage for their own version of the Eurovision Song ContestResidents and carers at The Grange care home in Colne are taking to the stage for their own version of the Eurovision Song Contest
    As well as some spectacular shows, residents are enjoying a culinary trip around some of the contest’s participating countries and spending time reminiscing about past Eurovisions, dating back to the inaugural event in 1956, won by Switzerland.

    Resident, Peggy Batchelor (94) said: “I was lucky enough to be in the audience at the 1972 Eurovision Contest in Edinburgh as a family member was in a local band and was given tickets. We got all dressed up and my husband wore a tuxedo. It was such a memorable night. The New Seekers came second place.”

    Steve Gardner, who heads up the Magic Moments activities programme at Four Seasons Health Care Group, said: “Our residents and team members have really embraced everything Eurovision and have been putting on some amazing performances of their own. We’ve also enjoyed sharing our memories of some of the most famous Eurovision entries over the years which has got us all singing along.”

    Resident Connie Brownjohn (93) gets into the spirit of the Eurovision Song ContestResident Connie Brownjohn (93) gets into the spirit of the Eurovision Song Contest
    Team member Hannah Lebrecht with resident Edna GrantTeam member Hannah Lebrecht with resident Edna Grant
    Residents and team members take their inspiration from Abba for the Eurovision Song Contest at The Grange care home in ColneResidents and team members take their inspiration from Abba for the Eurovision Song Contest at The Grange care home in Colne
    Resident Jean Segar, aged 91, will be cheering on The UK's Mae MullerResident Jean Segar, aged 91, will be cheering on The UK's Mae Muller
