Burnley FC promotion parade: More fantastic images of fans who waited hours to see their heroes in the parade from Burnley Town Hall to Turf Moor
The town is still buzzing from Tuesday’s wonderful Clarets promotion parade.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Thousands flocked to Burnley town centre to watch two open top buses take Burnley FC players from the town hall on a victory parade to Turf Moor.
Fans of all ages turned the town claret and blue and waited for hours to see their heroes, who enjoyed a civic reception at the town hall before boarding the bus.
Page 1 of 9