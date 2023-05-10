News you can trust since 1877
Burnley FC Championship parade (part three): 23 cracking images capture elation of players and fans at Burnley FC Championship parade in Burnley town centre

It was a day that every devoted Claret fan will remember forever.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:26 BST

And these amazing images captured almost every moment of the Burnley FC Championship parade yesterday. After a civic reception at Burnley Town Hall the players, accompanied by manager Vincent Kompany, owner Alan Pace and club investor JJ Watt, boarded two open top double decker buses for the victory parade.

Thousands gathered for the parade which made its way through Burnley town centre to Turf Moor.

Fantastic photos capture elation and emotion of Burnley FC Championship victory parade

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Fantastic photos capture elation and emotion of Burnley FC Championship victory parade

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Fantastic photos capture elation and emotion of Burnley FC Championship victory parade

Photo: Martin Rickett

Fantastic photos capture elation and emotion of Burnley FC Championship victory parade

Photo: Danny Lawson

