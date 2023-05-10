Burnley FC Championship parade (part three): 23 cracking images capture elation of players and fans at Burnley FC Championship parade in Burnley town centre
It was a day that every devoted Claret fan will remember forever.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:26 BST
And these amazing images captured almost every moment of the Burnley FC Championship parade yesterday. After a civic reception at Burnley Town Hall the players, accompanied by manager Vincent Kompany, owner Alan Pace and club investor JJ Watt, boarded two open top double decker buses for the victory parade.
Thousands gathered for the parade which made its way through Burnley town centre to Turf Moor.
