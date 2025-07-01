The Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix will return this month, bringing elite cycling to the heart of East Lancashire once again.

A much-loved fixture in the town's calendar, the Grand Prix is part of the prestigious British Cycling National Circuit Series and promises an evening of thrilling action, local pride and vibrant atmosphere.

Organised by Colne Town Council and CDPP (Cycling Development Pendle Partnership), the event attracts some of the best cyclists in the UK and is a closed road 830m circuit around Colne's one-way system, which always makes for a fast and exciting spectacle.

The 2025 event builds on the success of previous years, with a packed programme of races and activities for all ages.

The Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix will see people lining the streets to get a glimpse of the action

This year sees the exciting return of the Women's National Elite Race, which made its debut in 2024 to great acclaim. Sponsored once again by Fort Vale, the women's race will take place ahead of the Men's National Elite Race, also backed by Fort Vale, ensuring a spectacular finale to the night.

Joining the elite races are a support race sponsored by Coalition Facilities Management and the very popular youth race.

Len Woffindin, event organiser, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Colne Grand Prix back to the streets of Colne this July. It is always a special night, not just for cycling fans, but for the whole community. The atmosphere is electric, and it is a fantastic showcase of talent and togetherness.”

Nathan Cutler, events and facilities officer at Colne Town Council, said: “The Grand Prix is a brilliant event for the town. It puts Colne on the national stage, supports local businesses, and brings residents and visitors together for a truly unforgettable evening.”

Peter Hakin, apprentice trainer manager at headline sponsors Fort Vale, said: “We are proud to sponsor the Colne Grand Prix again in 2025. Supporting the men's and women's elite races reflects our commitment to excellence, equality, and the local community. It is a privilege to be part of such a high-profile and positive event.”

Beyond the racing, visitors can also enjoy late-night shopping, food and drink from local vendors, and plenty of opportunities to shop throughout the evening.

The Colne Grand Prix has also launched brand new social media channels for 2025. Stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements via: https://www.facebook.com/colnegrandprix, https://x.com/ColneGP and https://www.instagram.com/colnegrandprix/