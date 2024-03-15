Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The band, who are returning to the county for a much-anticipated show at Rawtenstall’s St Mary’s Chambers on Friday, May 3rd, were invited to use the theatre recently for a photo and video shoot.

The Burnley Empire Trust, a community campaign group formed to raise awareness for the restoration of the Grade II-listed theatre, also showed the band around the venue. The Rossendale gig, which comes after a series of sold-out concerts in late 2023, will mark the first of a number of live performances planned for 2024. The band (Matthew, Simon and Barney hailing from East Lancs and Nian and James from Lancaster) rose to prominence during the indie music scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their debut album ‘Slinky’ made the UK top thirty achieving a 5-star review in Q Magazine and boasting the hit singles Which Way Should I Jump, Apple Green and Here I Stand.

Iconic band the Milltown Brothers have throw their weight behind campaign to restore the historic Burnley Empire Theatre

The latter went on to feature as the title song for the much-loved BBC1 comedy-drama All Quiet on the Preston Front. The band toured extensively in the UK, Europe, Japan, Canada and the United States where Which Way Should I Jump attained a top ten spot on the Billboard Alternative Rock Chart in 1991.

With a number of UK and international TV and radio appearances the band has strong legacy and is very proud of its Lancashire roots and has always supportedlocal causes, appearing at a number of concerts to raise money and promote the work of the Pendleside Hospice over the years. Guitarist Simon said: “It was a cool venue for a shoot. We were really impressed with BET chairman Sophie and her team and we’d like

to pass on our thanks to them.”

The band plans to release new music in 2024 and hopes to reissue parts of its back catalogue on different formats. To accompany these new releases, the Milltown Brothers will be playing several shows later in the year at venues across the country, including its first performance in London for 20 years at The Lexington on November 2nd. Tickets are still available for St Mary’s Chambers and can be obtained online at www.stmaryslive.com . Doors will open 7pm and support will be provided by local Rossendale favourites Dead Tenant.