'Day Fever' style event supported by ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘Trigger Point’ star Vicky McClure to be held in Burnley at Penny Black venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘Afternoon Antics’ is the idea of sisters Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll who love going out at the weekend in the town’s bars and pubs but are less keen on the early hours of the morning finishes.
Siobhan said: “We love going out but the downside is that a lot of bars don’t open until later on so you are out until the small hours and spend all the next day recovering.”
After reading about ‘Day Fever,’a series of social and clubbing events for those aged 30 plus created by film maker Jonny Owen and supported by actress Vicky and other celebrities that start during the day, Siobhan and Bernadette came up with the idea to host one in Burnley.
Siobhan (51) said: “I mentioned it to a few friends and family members and everyone was behind the idea and said they would definitely come. “So I thought why not do one and raise money for charity at the same time?”
The first ever ‘Afternoon Antics’ will take place on Saturday, May 18th, kicking off at 2pm until 10pm at Penny Black venue in Hargreaves Street. The £2 entrance fee will be donated to Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter CIC. Penny Black has donated the venue for free along with DJs Carl Andrew and Simon and drag queen Diana DoGood will be making an appearance.
Siobhan added: “We will be playing music from all eras to attract as many people as possible. It’s going to be a great afternoon with a fantastic atmosphere and the beauty of it is you be can be home in time for midnight or earlier tucked up in bed with a kebab or a brew!” If ‘Afternoon Antics’is a success the sisters will look at making it a regular thing.
This is not the first time the outgoing sisters have hit the headlines. In 2021 they raised hundreds of pounds for the hospice with a ‘You honk, we drink’ stunt. Armed with pink placards and a couple of bottles of wine, they sat outside Worsthorne's Sam in the Village hair salon and took a sip every time a passing motorist pipped.