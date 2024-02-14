Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Afternoon Antics’ is the idea of sisters Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll who love going out at the weekend in the town’s bars and pubs but are less keen on the early hours of the morning finishes.

Siobhan said: “We love going out but the downside is that a lot of bars don’t open until later on so you are out until the small hours and spend all the next day recovering.”

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sisters Siobhan (right) and Bernadette Carroll are to host 'Afternoon Antics' in Burnley in May, an event aimed at over 30s who love to go out but are fans of the late night/ early morning finishes

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After reading about ‘Day Fever,’a series of social and clubbing events for those aged 30 plus created by film maker Jonny Owen and supported by actress Vicky and other celebrities that start during the day, Siobhan and Bernadette came up with the idea to host one in Burnley.

Siobhan (51) said: “I mentioned it to a few friends and family members and everyone was behind the idea and said they would definitely come. “So I thought why not do one and raise money for charity at the same time?”

The first ever ‘Afternoon Antics’ will take place on Saturday, May 18th, kicking off at 2pm until 10pm at Penny Black venue in Hargreaves Street. The £2 entrance fee will be donated to Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter CIC. Penny Black has donated the venue for free along with DJs Carl Andrew and Simon and drag queen Diana DoGood will be making an appearance.

Siobhan added: “We will be playing music from all eras to attract as many people as possible. It’s going to be a great afternoon with a fantastic atmosphere and the beauty of it is you be can be home in time for midnight or earlier tucked up in bed with a kebab or a brew!” If ‘Afternoon Antics’is a success the sisters will look at making it a regular thing.

A social event supported by ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘Trigger Point’ star Vicky McClure is to be held in Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad