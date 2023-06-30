Date announced for Clitheroe Last Night of the Proms event 2023
The countdown is on to one of the most popular events in Clitheroe’s calendar.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST
Clitheroe Town Council’s ‘Last Night of the Proms’ concert will take place at Clitheroe Castle bandstand on the Saturday, July 22nd, at 6.30pm to around 9-30pm.
Held slightly earlier than normal, this year’s concert features Slaidburn Silver Band. Admission is free and people are invited to come along with a picnic and enjoy a musical summer evening – weather permitting!
All proceeds from the event will go the Mayor of Clitheroe’s Welfare Fund.