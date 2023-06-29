Readers nominate their favourite volunteers in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley for a shout-out - here are the results
Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley are full of kind people.
By Laura Longworth
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST
To celebrate Volunteers’ Week earlier this month, we asked our readers to nominate hard-working people in the area who give up their free time to help others and deserve a shout-out for all their efforts.
Here is who they picked, in no particular order:
- Ivor Emo;
- The Burnley Parkrun team led by Karen Holland and Darren Holland;
- Jolie Forrest;
- Tom Harrison of the Vanguard Community Centre in Burnley;
- Gannow Community Centre;
- Girlguiding leaders who run Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger meetings across Burnley;
- Brighter Lives North West;
- Boys' Brigade leaders at 1st Burnley Greenbrook Methodist Church, Wendy Curson, Anna-Marie Kimber; 3rd Burnley at St Catherine's, Victoria Claire, Father Roger Parker, Helen Beech;
- New Burnley Wood Community Centre;
- Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun;
- Hazel Wilkinson and Eric who volunteer at the Community Grocery Burnley;
- Sharon Martin of Curry on the Street;
- The Hub in Padiham and Vivien Mickey Storey;
- All the volunteers who run Coal Clough Community Centre;
- Ida Carmichael;
- Steve Lomax;
- Joann Kinch;
- Jo-Ann Marshall and Jackie Crawford at Springfield Community Primary School;
- Amanda Graham;
- Andrea Kenyon;
- All the volunteers who keep Padiham Beach clean and tidy;
- Helen PIickard;
- All the volunteers who help at the miniature railway in Thompson Park;
- The team at Central Methodist coffee bar, especially Heather and David Johnson;
- Volunteers at Healthier Heroes, including Tom and Bonita;
- The volunteers at Riding for the Disabled based at Crown Point;
- Howard Mitchell, St Matthew’s Church, Burnley and Pendle District Scout's, and St Matthew’s with Holy Trinity Scout Group.
- Philip Riley and the rest of the leaders at St Stephen’s Scout Group;
- Amelia, Ellie, Anabelle, Vicki, Chloe, and Karla, of Girl Guiding Owls Clitheroe;
- Everyone at Casual Minds Matter CIC;
- Volunteers at the Philip Wright Crown Green Bowling Greens, David Clamp, Tony Lonsdale and Daryl Wright;
- Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park;
- Afaq Khan who runs Nelson Community Masjid - NCM;
- Pendle Dogs;
- Barrowford Celtic Football Club;
- The volunteers at the Hippodrome;
- Lynne Mitchell from Pendle Food For All Food Club;
- Carole Taylor Berry;
- Eileen Peel;
- All the volunteers at Waddow Hall, especially the Friends of Waddow and the Waddow Heritage Committee;
- Ribble Valley Division Guiding volunteer leaders and unit helpers;
- Coun. Neil McGowan;
- Dyneley Rda;
- And all the Scout (Squirrel, Beaver, Cubs and Scouts) leaders in Burnley and Pendle District;
- St John Ambulance.