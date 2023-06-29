News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Readers nominate their favourite volunteers in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley for a shout-out - here are the results

Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley are full of kind people.
By Laura Longworth
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

To celebrate Volunteers’ Week earlier this month, we asked our readers to nominate hard-working people in the area who give up their free time to help others and deserve a shout-out for all their efforts.

Here is who they picked, in no particular order:

  • Ivor Emo;
  • The Burnley Parkrun team led by Karen Holland and Darren Holland;
  • Jolie Forrest;
  • Tom Harrison of the Vanguard Community Centre in Burnley;
  • Gannow Community Centre;
  • Girlguiding leaders who run Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger meetings across Burnley;
  • Brighter Lives North West;
  • Boys' Brigade leaders at 1st Burnley Greenbrook Methodist Church, Wendy Curson, Anna-Marie Kimber; 3rd Burnley at St Catherine's, Victoria Claire, Father Roger Parker, Helen Beech;
  • New Burnley Wood Community Centre;
  • Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun;
  • Hazel Wilkinson and Eric who volunteer at the Community Grocery Burnley;
  • Sharon Martin of Curry on the Street;
  • The Hub in Padiham and Vivien Mickey Storey;
  • All the volunteers who run Coal Clough Community Centre;
  • Ida Carmichael;
  • Steve Lomax;
  • Joann Kinch;
  • Jo-Ann Marshall and Jackie Crawford at Springfield Community Primary School;
  • Amanda Graham;
  • Andrea Kenyon;
  • All the volunteers who keep Padiham Beach clean and tidy;
  • Helen PIickard;
  • All the volunteers who help at the miniature railway in Thompson Park;
  • The team at Central Methodist coffee bar, especially Heather and David Johnson;
  • Volunteers at Healthier Heroes, including Tom and Bonita;
  • The volunteers at Riding for the Disabled based at Crown Point;
  • Howard Mitchell, St Matthew’s Church, Burnley and Pendle District Scout's, and St Matthew’s with Holy Trinity Scout Group.
  • Philip Riley and the rest of the leaders at St Stephen’s Scout Group;
  • Amelia, Ellie, Anabelle, Vicki, Chloe, and Karla, of Girl Guiding Owls Clitheroe;
  • Everyone at Casual Minds Matter CIC;
  • Volunteers at the Philip Wright Crown Green Bowling Greens, David Clamp, Tony Lonsdale and Daryl Wright;
  • Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park;
  • Afaq Khan who runs Nelson Community Masjid - NCM;
  • Pendle Dogs;
  • Barrowford Celtic Football Club;
  • The volunteers at the Hippodrome;
  • Lynne Mitchell from Pendle Food For All Food Club;
  • Carole Taylor Berry;
  • Eileen Peel;
  • All the volunteers at Waddow Hall, especially the Friends of Waddow and the Waddow Heritage Committee;
  • Ribble Valley Division Guiding volunteer leaders and unit helpers;
  • Coun. Neil McGowan;
  • Dyneley Rda;
  • And all the Scout (Squirrel, Beaver, Cubs and Scouts) leaders in Burnley and Pendle District;
  • St John Ambulance.
Healthier Heroes CIC in Elizabeth Street, Burnley.Healthier Heroes CIC in Elizabeth Street, Burnley.
Healthier Heroes CIC in Elizabeth Street, Burnley.
Most Popular
Read More
NHSPS refurbish vacant space for New Age UK charity shop in Burnley
Related topics:PendleBurnleyRibble ValleyVolunteers