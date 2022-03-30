Craig David among headliners for Burnley's 'explosive' Wile Out Festival

The festival takes place at Towneley Park on Saturday, July 9, and will feature three different stages boasting the very best from the worlds of house, tech-house, bass, and drum and bass.

The main stage will be headlined by Craig David Presents TS5, with legendary garage crew Kurupt FM, and chart topper Katy B, in support.

Wile Out Festival 2021 in Towneley Park, Burnley.

Hosting the second stage is Foreverland, known across the UK for their no expense spared production and fantastically immersive party themes.

They’ll be showcasing a glut of game-changing house talents including the mighty Jax Jones, Biscits, Dombresky, Secondcity, Saffron Stone, Kayley Harriet, Royal Hustle and Conr.

Celebrated bass promotion Worried About Henry will be looking after the third stage, bringing a DJ set from Sub Focus and MC ID, a DJ set from Wilkinson with MC AD-APT, plus more from Friction, bass innovator Sammy Virji, plus Notion, Unglued, Lens and Oppidan.

All new for this year is an exclusive VIP area which will host its very own stage with the ever popular Garage Nation brand at the helm. Legends and mainstays of the scene like Wookie, Wideboys, Kele Le Roc, Sunshine, Monster Boy Ft Denzel and many more will all be providing the sounds.

There will also be a range of food and drink bars serving up treats throughout the course of the day and night.