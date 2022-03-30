In February, the government announced a package of support known as the Energy Bills Rebate, which means eligible residents in Burnley, generally people living in homes in council tax bands A-D, will receive a one-off rebate of £150 off this year’s council tax bills.

In addition, a discretionary fund to support households who are in need but are not eligible for the council tax rebate has also been established.

Burnley Council has set out how the £150 council tax rebate will be paid to residents

Residents who don’t currently pay their council tax bill by direct debit are being encouraged to sign up to DD so they can access the funds more easily.

Howard Hamilton-Smith, Burnley Council’s head of finance and property, said: “People who are signed up to direct debit will receive their payments faster because the payment process is much simpler. There’s still time to sign up to direct debit if you’re not already using it to pay your council tax bill.”

A report to the council’s executive, which meets on April 6, sets out how the rebate and discretionary fund will be delivered in the borough.

Residents who pay their council tax bill by direct debit will receive the rebate directly to their bank account in April or early May, depending on when their direct debit goes out.

Those households which don’t pay by direct debit will be required to submit a claim and provide the council with sufficient information to enable payment to be made.

The government has said such payments must be subject to pre-payment checks.

If council tax payers don’t submit the information required to enable grant payment to be made the £150 will be credited to their council tax account.

The executive is also asked to approve the criteria for the discretionary fund.

It is proposed that the council provides one-off grants under this scheme for the following households:

a. Where the property occupied is valued in council tax bands E to H and the council tax payer is in receipt of council tax support. A £150 one-off payment will be made to the liable council tax payer;

b. Where the property occupied is valued in council tax bands A to D and the council tax payer is in receipt of council tax support. A £20 one-off ‘top-up’ payment will be made to the liable council tax payer; or

c. Where the property occupied is a house in multiple occupation, sheltered accommodation or other property (excluding student halls), where the tenant is not liable for council tax and where energy costs are included in the rent payable to the landlord (i.e. the landlord is responsible for council tax and energy bills). A copy of the secured tenancy agreement will be required as evidence of eligibility. A £50 one-off payment will be made to the liable rent

payer where they are in receipt of one of the following benefits:

· Universal Credit;

· Working Tax Credit;

· Income-based Employment and Support Allowance;

· Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance;

· Income Support;

· Housing Benefit; or

· Pension Credit