The former Waterloo Hotel, at the junction of Sandygate and Trafalgar Street, could become Burnley’s first Michelin starred restaurant.

Applicants Spacious Place Life have collaborated with a local chef to refurbish the historic Georgian pub and hotel to create a 30 cover fine dining restaurant and private dining room bringing Michelin star quality food to the area.

A spokesman for the company said: “Our chef is a “AA” Rosette chef who previously worked at George’s Dining Room and Bar owned by Ryan Giggs.

The former Waterloo Hotel which could be transformed into a fine dining destination

"Having trained at Runshaw College our chef has more recently worked at Stanley House Hotel, Northcote Manor and manor House in Castle Coombe.

"Our chef also owns McLeod 9 which brings private dining to the comfort of people’s homes as well as running cookery schools across the North West.”

The restaurant at The Waterloo will provide for 30 fine dining covers in the evening with an option for a private dining room with TV / audio direct to the open plan kitchen.

During the lunch time period the chef is looking to introduce a healthy dining option for collection by local residents, students and business owners. This will be an alternative food offering to facilities located on Trafalgar Street including Greggs, McDonalds, KFC and SubWay.