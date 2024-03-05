Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now the monk like artist from the land of the rising sun, who creates his own wacky world of enchanting and irresistible beats, returns to the county in time for this summer’s SeekOut arts and music festival, July 26th to 28th. “Ichi was one of the weirdest and most wonderful acts I’ve ever seen when he came to Cloudspotting - and it is fantastic that we’ve got him signed up to play at SeekOut,” said Simon Whipp, co-founder of the SeekOut music and arts Festival.

SeekOut uses the same location as the much-lovedCloudspotting at Stephen Park in the heart of the Gisburn Forest near Clitheroe.

Ichi Nagoya in Japan will headline again this year at the SeekOut arts and music festival in Clitheroe this year

Inspired by Cloudspotting founders Helen Ficorilli and Matthew Evans, his friends and family remain the driving force behind Seek Out, one of Lancashire’s most unusual festivals. “Matt Evans was an inspiration to everybody who knew him, and always wanted everybody to be involved in what he did,” said Simon. “He had a remarkable talent of bringing people together and he worked his magic with Cloudspotting, creating a beautiful festival. We wanted to build on what Cloudspotting achieved. SeekOut has since become my life and that’s down to Matt’s inspiration and influence.”

Simon added: “People came in their droves last year and because of their love and support we are able to stage SeekOut again.”

Ichi’s appearance promises to be a festival highlight in the needle cushioned lanes of the Gisburn Forest. The Japanese fusion master melds a heady mix of punk, reggae, dub and scratchy 78s with his quirky hand-made instruments: kalilaphones, balloon-pipes, a hat-trick hat,

tampumpet, skip xylophone and a natty pair of percussion shoes. In a real coup for SeekOut, Imperial Wax, survivors of the last and longest running edition of The Fall, are also added to a bumper line-up that would not look out of place in a quiet corner of Glastonbury festival.

Veterans of Mark E Smith’s band, Imperial Wax describe themselves as ‘noise rock brawlers unafraid of a psych workout or a rockabilly dust-up,’ so batten down the blast doors as they plug in their amps for what promises to be a visceral set of crunching noise rock. Memorials’ are duo Verity Susman and Wire guitarist Matthew Simms and they open up SeekOut on the Friday headline slot. Memorials’ sonic sound veers from melodic song writing to psychedelic noise, free jazz freak-outs, tape loops and drones, and back again.

Adrian Flanagan, whose alter ego is Acid Klaus, is also signed up for the three-day jamboree with noisy Cornish garage rockers Holiday Ghosts, indie band SUEP, Group Listening, Jennifer Reid and pop explorers Dog Daisies from Lancaster.Flanagan’s work has seen him join forces with countless bands, projects and monikers. He has collaborated with Yoko Ono, Human’s League Phil Oakey and Sean Lennon so expec the unexpected when Acid Klaus powers up for a synth-based adventure in the woods. SeekOut have teamed up with Sophie Kenyon and Tom Ainsworth who run Clitheroe independent music promotions, So It Goes.

“So It Goes have really pulled it out of the bag for us – it is a terrific line-up,” added Simon. Tom Ainsworth said: “It is a source of great pride to be