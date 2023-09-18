The countdown is on to the Ribble Valley Scooter Rally this weekend.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is an annual three day event with scooter ride-in and live bands and DJ's at venues across Clitheroe town centre, all with free entry.

The scooter ride-in on the Saturday afternoon is the highlight of the weekend, with the main street closed to traffic. Traders’ stalls will be in the Rose and Crown car park supplying retro clothing and scooter accessories on the Saturday.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The countdown is on to the Ribble Valley Scooter Rally this weekend.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ride out starts at 12-15pm from the White Bull in Gisburn and takes in several villages before coming into Clitheroe via the A671.

Adam Barton from Coventry City's band From The Jam, the only outfit endorsed by original Jam member Bruce Foxton, will be playing at the Old School Room in Lowergate, on the Friday at 7pm.

For over a decade and a half Adam’s dad Pete Barton has represented Russell Hastings and Bruce Foxton From The Jam and, over the years Adam, as well as being a full time pro footballer, has had a shadow career playing drums. Adam has teamed up with Mark Stelfox and Mike Greatbanks to perform an anthology set paying homage to the band. You can expect all the classic hits along with B Sides and classic album tracks.

The Ska'd Mods known locally as Midlife will add a dash of Ska and Humour to the gig performing classic Bad Manners, The Specials and Madness. For tickets click HERE.