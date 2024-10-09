Colne set to be transformed for Colne Town Council’s Harry Potter Hallowe'en event
Again, there will be a multitude of free activities courtesy of Colne Town Council including axe throwing, potion making, face painting, crafts, markets and more.
On top of all of this, there will also be live on stage a Harry Potter Show, live music from the brilliant Jess McGlinchey and a Harry Potter Magic Show with Scoop.
Colne Town Council’s events officer Nathan Cutler, said: “Our Hallowe’en event used to be one of our smallest events but each year the event keeps getting bigger and bigger and we cannot wait for people to see what we have in store for them this year.”
There will be a road closure in place on Market Street (from the Junction of Windy Bank) down to the traffic lights on Market Street from 5am until approximately 9pm to allow for the event infrastructure to be installed and removed safely on Saturday October 26th.