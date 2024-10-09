Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is coming to Colne for this year’s magical Hallowe’en event.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Again, there will be a multitude of free activities courtesy of Colne Town Council including axe throwing, potion making, face painting, crafts, markets and more.

On top of all of this, there will also be live on stage a Harry Potter Show, live music from the brilliant Jess McGlinchey and a Harry Potter Magic Show with Scoop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hallowe'en in Colne

Colne Town Council’s events officer Nathan Cutler, said: “Our Hallowe’en event used to be one of our smallest events but each year the event keeps getting bigger and bigger and we cannot wait for people to see what we have in store for them this year.”

There will be a road closure in place on Market Street (from the Junction of Windy Bank) down to the traffic lights on Market Street from 5am until approximately 9pm to allow for the event infrastructure to be installed and removed safely on Saturday October 26th.