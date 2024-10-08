Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At least three planning applications have been submitted across Burnley and Pendle for controversial battery energy storage system sites so far this year.

As revealed in the Burnley Express, separate applications have been submitted to create the sites at land off Balderstone Lane Heasandford industrial estate, one on land to the north of Halifax Road, and another in Greenhead Lane, Reedley, which was refused by Pendle Borough Council.

In all instances, residents living near to the proposed sites have reacted angrily amidst concerns over their safety. Many of the sites selected are on greenfield land or remote rural areas.

The idea behind battery storage sites is that they would be used for energy storage to supplement the national grid. BESS sites, then, are a way to stockpile energy from renewable sources and release it when needed.

What a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) could look like

However, opposition to such schemes not only come from residents living nearby, but also fire services over their perceived risk of fires.

In the Balderstone Lane application, made by Suir Engineering, opposition was expressed from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Station manager Lister Haworth stated: “There are numerous issues on which the application fails to meet health and safety guidelines recently issued by the government as well as by the association of national fire chiefs.

“These issues include a lack of adequate water supply to fight a fire or thermal runaway, the wrong type of fire suppression system (an inert gas system which will not deal with thermal runaway), lack of alternative access route for fire engines, no plans for dealing with toxic gases and heavy metals in case of a fire and thermal runaway of the batteries.”

In March, an application was submitted by renewable energy company Moor Isles Energy Storage Ltd to create 10 liquid-cooled battery unit blocks and associated infrastructure.

This application was refused on the grounds that it would constitute and inappropriate development within the greenbelt and would result in harm to the openness of the greenbelt, as well as resulting in unacceptable harm to the visual amenity of the area.

Meanwhile, residents are due to meet this Friday at Hill Lane Baptist Church, Halifax Road, Lane Bottom, to discuss an application from Amberside Energy Ltd to create a BESS site on land to the north of Halifax Road, on the Burnley and Pendle border.