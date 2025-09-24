Colne Orpheus Glee Union given pocket watch owned by Luther Greenwood

Choir conductor Matt Leedam has been given a unique link to his choir’s past, a pocket watch once owned by Luther Greenwood, who made Colne Orpheus Glee Union nationally famous in the early 20th century.

Mr Greenwood, who led his male voice choir to many festival successes and conducted the choir for visiting royalty, was given the engraved gold watch at the Glasgow Evening News festival of choirs in February 1931.

Mystery surrounded what had happened to it following his death in 1946 until a collector contacted the Orpheus via its website four years ago.

The choir bought it from him as a memento, and chairman Peter Booth presented it to Matt at the Orpheus presentation dinner at the Alma Inn, Laneshawbridge, when three other choir members received long-service awards.

Award winners (from left) Michael Timberlake, Matt Leedam, Charlie Smith and Ian Short

Matt, a Colne pharmacist, joined the Orpheus 30 years ago and became deputy conductor in 2002 then conductor in 2013. He said: “Luther Greenwood was a legend in the world of choral singing, and it’s an honour to be given his watch. I’ll always treasure it.”

The three other long-service awards went to three members of the baritone section. For 30 years’ service, choir secretary Michael Timberlake got a glass decanter and welfare officer Ian Short received a clock, and for 21 years’ service Charlie Smith was given a clock. All three admitted they hadn’t previously thought of themselves as singers, but were persuaded by other members to join and hadn’t regretted it.

The Orpheus always welcomes new singers regardless of past experience. Just turn up at rehearsals any Wednesday at Colne Legion Club, Keighley Road, at 7-30pm join in or just sit and listen.