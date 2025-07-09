The popular Colne Food and Drink Festival is returning at the end of the month.

On July 26th from 10am-4pm, dozens of traders will set up shop in Colne town centre, along with chef demonstrations, children’s crafts, amazing performers, circus acts and more.

The event is a collaboration between Come to Colne, Colne Business Improvement District (BID) and Independent Street.

Stalls already announced include Mugglestone Ltd (Biscuits and Brew), Doughnutz LTD - crafting exceptional doughnuts that bring joy and delight and Little Badger Cider - crisp, refreshing and handcrafted cider. There will be 50 artisan stalls in total.

That’s on top of the regular businesses on the high street who will of course be open and welcoming new and familiar visitors alike. Look for our ‘Food and Drink Map’ to help you trail your way through our large selection of fantastic local businesses.

One business ready for the day is Oddie’s – a cherished cornerstone of the community for over 120 years.

Vena Reid, the newly appointed Colne BID manager, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Colne Food and Drink Festival back to the town centre for another fantastic year. The event is all about celebrating the vibrant local businesses, independent traders and culinary talent we have here in Colne and the wider region.

“It's a brilliant opportunity to showcase the very best street food, artisan products and unique flavours while creating a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. Events like this are essential for boosting footfall, supporting the local economy, and putting Colne firmly on the map as a destination for food lovers.

“We look forward to seeing the community come together to enjoy everything the festival has to offer.”

Lisa Cowley, of Independent Street, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Colne BID once again and look forward to seeing everyone at this fabulous annual event.

“Events like this are a great way to showcase local talent whilst also boosting footfall to the town centre. The day will be packed full of local artisan producers and foodies.

“This Festival is a superb opportunity to find out the origins of your food, feast your eyes upon some goodies and fill those shopping bags. There is something for the whole family and best of all, it’s free entry.”