The Cliviger Sounds Festival returns once again this June with a great array of international and local artists.

After the success of the previous event this promises to be a fantastic weekend of music for everyone, with a folk night on the Friday featuring the Houghton Weavers, a soul special with The Commitments, and a 70s 80s night with comedian Jimmy Cricket and the Bowie band Jean Genie. The whole event is held in a luxury marquee on the Kettledrum premises, Cliviger, with real ale and fine wines.

The doors open at 6pm with the music each night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 7th, 8th and 9th starting after 7pm. The MC for the weekend is well-known compere from Burnley FC John Riding, tickets are £25 each night and are available on the Burnley Mechanics website or from www.clivigersounds.co.uk.

Friday introduces The Houghton Weavers. Formed in 1975, made their television debut in the BBC’s talent show “We’ll Call You” within a couple of months they were given their own show which continued over seven years. Cannon and Ball, Ken Dodd, Rick Wakeman, Mike Harding, Billy Connolly, Phil Cool, Jasper Carrott, Norman Wisdom, Mick Miller and Stan Boardman amongst many others.

The Houghton Weavers will perform at Cliviger Sounds

The Weavers originally recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios and now over 24 albums bear their name. They guarantee a wonderful evening of song and humour to kick off an amazing weekend of music at the Cliviger Sounds Festival. The support on Friday is Steeros Duo from Worsthorne.

Saturday features film star Dave Finnegan who played Mickah Wallace in legendary film ‘The Commitments’. The band continues to spread the gospel of soul, taking up where the iconic movie left off in style. Dave Finnegan’s Commitments are the ultimate soul band in the UK and Ireland, and one of the finest acts on the circuit.

With an outrageously talented group of instrumentalists, Dave brings a stage to life with his gritty sound, effortless vocal talent and signature charm to the Cliviger Sounds Festival. The band cover the greatest hits from the movie and much more. The support this night is local singer and guitarist Jake Dixon.

The Sunday welcomes everyone to pull out the 70s and 80s gear out of the wardrobe as legend comedian Jimmy Cricket hits the stage alongside the magnificent Bowie show. Jean Genie was created by John Mainwaring and John Ford in 1993.

An original recording artist in his own right, John has been signed by numerous record companies throughout his career - twice with Warner Bros. In the 1980s David Bowie's world-famous producer Tony Visconti produced some of John’s songs when he was signed to WEA. John hit world fame as the only tribute artist to have actually fronted Bowies original band ‘The Spiders from Mars’ on a six-month tour.

His programme for Cliviger Sounds includes the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Jimmy Cricket originally won LWT’s talent contest, Search For A Star, and was given his own series on Central Television in the mid-1980s called “And There’s More”.