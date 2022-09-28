For when Simeon Wood picks up a walking stick he is just as likely to put it to his lips and play beautiful music as walk with it. It is just one of the many off-beat instruments he uses in his concerts.

Guests at the church on Saturday October 29th will be treated to a cornucopia of musical sounds emanationg from Celtic whistles, panpipes, South American quena, Chinese flutes and the Ba-Hu, flutes of various sizes from the bass to the piccolo, and very occasionally the didgeridoo – as well as the walking stick, a cycle pump and others

Organiser, church member Susan Western, said: “Simeon is a wonderful entertainer, musically gifted but with a wonderful sense of humour. We hope that it will provide a welcome relief from the crisis situation people appear to be in – and a warm, homely place to be without home heating being needed.”

Tickets will cost £10, but are free for children under 16s, can be obtained from Mrs Western by calling her on 07414058280. The concert will run from 7-30 pm to about 9-30pm with a half hour interval with refreshments.

“There are a limited number of seats to enable us to provide safe seating because of Covid-19, so it is best to book early,” she added.

Simeon is regularly commissioned to write music for television and theatre productions and has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, the BBC’s One Show and the Chris Evans Breakfast show.

The West Yorkshire entertainer has been performing all over the world for several years playing on an ever-increasing array of unusual instruments, all with unique sounds.

“My work as an itinerant musician has led me to from caves to castles, palaces to giant redwood forests as well as the more conventional festivals, cruise ships, halls, theatres and art centres”, he said.