Artisan markets and independent crafts to feature at Colne Food and Drink Festival
Food, glorious food – and drink – will be coming to Colne soon when the Colne Food and Drink Festival comes to the town centre next month.
The action will centre on a 50 stall artisan market on Parliament Street car park and a street food arena on Hartley Square on Saturday, October 8th, brought to you as a collaboration between Colne BID and Independent Street who champions local independent businesses and produce.
The town centre businesses are taking part with live demos, local specials and the indoor market hall deli will be serving up Colne’s local delicacy: Stew n ‘ard.
With an array of foodie businesses to choose from, planners will create a food and drink map to direct visitors all across the town to sample Lancashire hotpots, cocktails and sweet treats.
There will also be live music performances, activity areas for little ones, face painters, ale trail around Colne, offers from local businesses, street food arena on Hartley Square with chef demonstration hub, cocktail classes, tours of the town hall, children's entertainment by giant bubble artist Ebublio, the Stilt Batteristas.
Expect local food, freshly baked produce from the towns own micro bakeries, tasty street food, epic cakes, fresh roasted coffee, indian treats and delicacies, northern gin sellers, a Lebanese deli, handcrafted jewellery, arts, craft, hand poured candles, cheeses, wax melts, local photography, local art, dog treats and much more.
Aneesa Mcgladdery at Colne Bid said: “An event like this is a great way to showcase local talent whilst also being a fantastic family day out, discovering the unique selection of foods and crafts on offer. We are looking forward to welcoming regular and new visitors to Colne.''
Lisa Cowley from Independent Street said: “We are so excited to be once again working with Colne BID to collaborate on the Food and Drink Festival. Independent Street champions small business and independent artisan small producers and Colne is bursting full of them.
"We can't wait to showcase the local talent that we have here in the town and bring in fresh talented Lancashire producers to compliment.”
Meanwhile, organiserse are currently looking for contestants to enter their Man Vs Food Competition. For more information email [email protected] or independentstreetevents.co.uk