Clitheroe to host 'Gig for Ukraine'

With the help of the Clitheroe and Chipping Hubs, volunteers across the valley are rushing to the aid of Ukrainian families who will join the community until they can return safely home.

The concert will be held on May21st at the Grand.

Richard Haworth, lead vocals with headline band DRIVE, said: “We have all been struck by the horrors that have unfolded in Ukraine. Watching footage of families fleeing their beloved country, forced to leave loved ones behind to defend their homeland has been harrowing to say the least.

DRIVE, who will be headlining A Gig for Ukraine' at the Grand in Clitheroe

“In true Ribble Valley style, incredible volunteers have stepped up across our communities to offer support and help for Ukrainian refugees, but there is still so much to do.

Clitheroe Rotary Club will distribute money raised to ensure that funds are directed locally and used to support our community effort in helping refugee families. Any remaining money raised will be donated to the Government supported Disasters Emergency Committee fund.

The evening will kick off with the crooner and swing artist Arthur Geldard then Hollywood Pops and the Data followed by Kelsey Gill and her band before headline act DRIVE.

And with the support of local businesses offering high value auction items, you could be walking away with more than tired dancing feet.