Fantastic response to Clitheroe rotarians appeal for donations to help the people of Ukraine

Volunteers were inundated with 15 tonnes worth of donations in the incredible response to the appeal with people from the Ribble Valley and across Lancashire, including Rochdale, Bolton and Ormskirk responding generously.

The Mayor and Mayoress Simon and Donna O'Rourke joined in also and young siblings Georgy and Charlie from Chatburn did their bit to help.

Volunteers and Clitheroe rotarians at the Ukraine aid collection

Georgy, a year seven student at Bowland High School, arrived with a chocolate cake she had made for volunteers and worked hard brewing up and packing goods. Charlie, a pupil at Chatburn Primary School, made up and labelled boxes, helped loading vans and generally got stuck in

Due to the success of the collection the club is having to modify its plans for the coming weekend.

The collection centre at St Mary's Centre in Church Street, will be open Friday morning,( March 11th) from 9am to noon, but closed Saturday and Sunday. Other collection centres will still be open to receive donations.

All donations will be passed to the International Aid Trust in Preston.

Howard Blackburn, Clitheroe Rotary International Chairman said "Ribble Valley you did us proud and many people with Ukrainian relatives came along to thank rotary and local people for their overwhelming generosity.