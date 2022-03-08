Clitheroe Concert Society hosts two 'wonderfully talented' musicians

Clarinettist Einar Johannesson had flown in from Iceland just a few days before the concert, while his playing partner, pianist Alessandra Pompili was born in Rome, but now lives in Manchester. Alessandra's husband and young daughter were guests of the society.

The first section of music featured an unjustly neglected British composer, Thomas Pitfield, who died as recently as 1999. He was also an engineer and a teacher of composition, as well as a calligrapher, woodworker, book binder and cabinet maker.

The audience heard his sonatina for clarinet and piano and also two solo piano pieces, Menuet and Solemn Pavan.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clitheroe Concert Society

Better know was Robert Schumenn's Three Romances from 1849 and his earlier piano solo work, "Aufschwung", written in 1837.

Continuing our world tour, the next music was by the prolific twentieth century American composer, Alan Hovhaness, with four pieces from his Saturn music for clarinet and piano, then two clarinet solos, "Lament" and the dance from "Couger Mountain".

Finally, we visited France with music from the composer, Paul Jeanjean, based on the Neopolitan folk tune "Carnival of Venice", described in chairman Tony Cooper's programme notes as "a dazzling display with blistering arpeggios and leaps".

The final concert of the season will be on March 23rd when acclaimed guitarist Jacopo Lazzarelli will be playing a virtuoso first half of solo pieces. In the second half he will be joined by flautist Kerry Lynch.