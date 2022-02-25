Extra funding available for Burnley cultural and arts groups

The boost in financial support will make sure places which have been culturally under-served in years gone by get a better distribution of arts funding and help level up people’s opportunities to enjoy and experience arts and culture.

As part of the plans, Arts Council England and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport have identified 109 ‘Levelling Up for Culture Places’ which will be targeted for additional investment.

Organisations old and new in areas that historically have had low investment in arts and culture will be encouraged to bid for funds, meaning places such as Burnley, Blackburn, Hyndburn and Pendle could be given the extra support they need to build on their rich cultural heritage.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

The Government said this is part of delivering on its commitment set out in its Levelling Up White Paper to raise cultural spending significantly outside the capital, boosting opportunity for all.

Mr Higginbotham said: “For far too long cultural investment has been unfairly distributed, despite the wealth of talent spread right across the country.

"That’s something I’ve been working to change – and having already secured increased funding for local organisations like Burnley Mechanics, BYT, Towneley and Gawthorpe Hall I’m committed to going even further.

"The Government’s latest funding boost for cultural organisations in Burnley and Padiham will allow us to continue the mission to redress these structural imbalances and I’d encourage all those within the sector to bid for funds. For those who need any assistance please be in touch with my office and I’ll do all I can to help.”