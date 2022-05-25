Chance to win tickets to see one of biggest stars of British music at Cliviger Sounds festival

Her duet with Elton John, ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,’ reached number 1 in both the UK and US. Kiki now collaborates with songwriter, producer and guitarist Carmelo Luggeri, who has worked with Bill Wyman and Julian Lennon amongst others. For more than 25 years, Kiki and Carmelo have successfully toured the world with their unique acoustic-based ‘songs and stories’ show.

This summer, for the Queen’s Jubilee Weekend, Kiki and Carmelo will be playing an exclusive, intimate concert in Burnley, as part of the Cliviger Sounds festival at the Kettledrum Estate in Cliviger.

Just 250 tickets are available for the concert on Thursday, June 2nd and more can be seen by clicking HERE

Kiki Dee now collaborates with songwriter, producer and guitarist Carmelo Luggeri and you have a chance of winning tickets to see her perform at the Cliviger Sounds festival

Other acts appearing across the four day weekend are: China Crisis and Phil Johari, The Christians, The Swing Commanders and; comedian Mick Miller, and it promises to be fantastic entertainment each night.

Pendle Hill Properties are sponsors of the event and are giving you a chance to win two tickets. Simply email [email protected] with your name and address. The competition closes at midnight this Sunday, May 29th.