The 1st Battalion Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment supported by the British Army Band Catterick proudly marched through the town centre to herald the start of Ribble Valley’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking 70 years since her Majesty Queen Elizabeth acceded to the throne.

The historic occasion will be celebrated throughout the UK and Commonwealth.

The Queen is the Duke of Lancaster and Ribble Valley Borough Council awarded Freedom of the Borough to the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment in 2011.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1st Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment supported by the British Army Band Catterick march through Clitheroe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The honour dates from Roman times when troops were not allowed to enter a town or city bearing arms without the express permission of the authorities.

And the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment took up the honour by marching through the town centre to Market Place, where they were presented to Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Hirst, before a church service and civic reception.