The St Peter’s Young People’s Choir will team up with the church choir to sing pieces including Handel’s Coronation Anthem, Zadok the Priest and works by Schubert, John Rutter and John Tavener, accompanied by organist David Thornton.

Solo pieces will also be performed and the event starts at 11 a.m. Admission is £7 adults and free for children and students.

Included in the price are refreshments, served from 10-30am and parking in the school yard at Rawcliffe Street.

Young choristers at St Peter's Church in Burnley

There will be a break until September, with cellist Isabel Williamson and pianist Jonathan Ellis performing on the 2nd.

October is the David Smith memorial concert to remember the church stalwart who ran the musical events with his wife Caroline, until his sad death last year. Pianist and organist Tom Daggett will join his soprano mother Kate at the recital.

More information available via www.stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts