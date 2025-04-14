Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Burnley’s longest established entertainment venues has been re-branded as an exclusive and unique music venue.

Formerly the Kestrel Suite in Cow Lane, the venue has re-opened as The Vineyard, billed as a ‘premier entertainment space’ offering a showcase for live music and themed dining experiences.

A three month refurbishment of the venue has been completed on the project that is the vision of Dave Beardsworth, who runs The Corkhouse wine bar and brasserie on the floor below, and his wife Maria, who will manage The Vineyard.

Maria said: “We are really excited to launch The Vineyard. This is something unique we are bringing to Burnley.

“The Vineyard is aimed mainly at over 30s to enjoy live music, a drink and a dance. The venue will evolve into what the people of Burnley want it to be. We have spent three months renovating the space but there is still more to be added.”

A ‘soft’ opening has already taken place at The Vineyard to showcase the new venue, along with a day disco party that looks set to become a regular event.

Dave said: “This is a wonderful venue and we saw the potential to create something really special here. We already have lots of ideas in the pipe-line to establish The Vineyard as a first class venue for top of the bill bands and other musical experiences including a candle lit dinner and live orchestra event and an Abba themed night.”