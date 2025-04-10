Held at Ighten Mount Bowling Club in Burnley, Sonia dressed as Olivia Newton-John’s character, Sandy, from the iconic 70s hit film and her husband Tony was Danny, played by John Travolta. There were dozens of ‘pink ladies’ at the bash and even the couple’s grandchildren dressed as characters from the film.
And the couple’s sons, Joseph, James, Jordan and Jamie, dressed as ‘T Birds.’
