Party Pics: 22 cracking images from 'Grease' themed birthday party Burnley's Ighten Mount Bowling Club

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Sonia Hudson hosted a ‘Grease’ themed party to celebrate her 60th birthday.

Held at Ighten Mount Bowling Club in Burnley, Sonia dressed as Olivia Newton-John’s character, Sandy, from the iconic 70s hit film and her husband Tony was Danny, played by John Travolta. There were dozens of ‘pink ladies’ at the bash and even the couple’s grandchildren dressed as characters from the film.

And the couple’s sons, Joseph, James, Jordan and Jamie, dressed as ‘T Birds.’

.

1. Cracking pics from 'Grease' themed birthday bash at Ighten Mount Bowling Club in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

2. Cracking pics from 'Grease' themed birthday bash at Ighten Mount Bowling Club in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

3. Cracking pics from 'Grease' themed birthday bash at Ighten Mount Bowling Club in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

4. Cracking pics from 'Grease' themed birthday bash at Ighten Mount Bowling Club in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyOlivia Newton-John
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice