One of Burnley’s longest established entertainment venues is being re-branded as an exclusive music venue.

Formerly the Kestrel Suite in Cow Lane, the venue is set to re open in April as The Vineyard, billed as a ‘premier entertainment space’ offering a showcase for live music and themed dining experiences.

A total refurbishment of the venue is currently taking place and The Vineyard will be unveiled at a special open event on Friday, April 4th.

The project is the vision of Dave Beardsworth, who runs The Corkhouse wine bar and brasserie on the floor below. The Vineyard will be run by his wife Maria.

Dave said: “This is a wonderful venue and we really saw the potential to create something really special here. We already have lots of ideas in the pipe-line to establish The Vineyard as a first class venue for top of the bill bands and other musical experiences including a candle lit dinner and live orchestra event and an Abba themed night.”

Tickets are already selling for an afternoon event, Satur-Day Fever on April 12th and on April 18th Queen UK will perform. Hailed as one of the best tribute acts to the legendary band, this event is expected to be a sell out.

Dave added: “Although The Vineyard will be a separate venue to The Corkhouse, guests will be able to move seamlessly from one to the other.

“We are really excited to launch The Vineyard. This is something unique we are bringing to Burnley.”