Burnley Football Club is the venue for a red carpet gala dinner to raise money for the North West Air Ambulance charity.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, on Saturday, March 22nd, is being hosted by Kate Robinson and her husband Neil. It is their way of thanking the air ambulance for coming to Kate’s assistance when she suffered a near fatal fall from her horse while out hacking in rural North Lancashire, near the couple’s home in Lancaster, in 2023.

Kate suffered a brain haemorrhage as a result of the fall and paramedics said it was her riding hat that saved her life. The mum of two is now back riding her beloved horse, Emmie, once more, after months of recovery and recuperation. Kate spent weeks in the Royal Preston Hospital trauma centre recovering from her severe injuries. And, in a poignant twist of fate, the accident happened while Neil was in the Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s intensive care unit undergoing an operation for a life threatening heart condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil (centre) and Kate (fourth from left) Robinson with (left to right) Ian Wood, a Robinson family friend, Jay Rod, Ashley Barnes and Maddie, the Robinson's youngest daughter

The Robinsons chose Turf Moor for the event as they have a long personal and professional attachment with the club through Neil’s consultancy business. Ashlyn Pace, the daughter of the club’s chairman, Alan Pace, kindly agreed to the couple hosting the dinner at the club, aswell as sponsoring and supporting it.

The road to recovery has been a long and slow one for the Robinsons and they are now determined to raise awareness of the sterling work of the North West Air Ambulance, that is completely reliant on charitable donations.The cost for each lifesaving helicopter mission on average is £4,500.

A justgiving page has already raised £1,285 and anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to click HERE

For more information about the gala dinner please email kate at [email protected]