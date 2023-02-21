News you can trust since 1877
Burnley town centre music festival set for May Bank Holiday Weekend

A new music festival will have Burnley town centre rocking this spring.

By John Deehan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
The festival takes place in Burnley town centre over early May Bank Holiday Weekend.
Taking place over the early May Bank Holiday weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, April 29th and 30th, the live music celebration will feature a host of top local talent.

It is being organised by a number of bars in the centre, in conjunction with Burnley BID.

Ormerod Street will be closed off during the festival.
    As part of the festival, a small stage will be constructed in Ormerod Street, at the junction with Hargreaves Street, where artists will be performing from noon until 9pm.

    Madge Nawaz, who runs Remedy, said: "We've been trying to close off Ormerod Street, and put a stage there, for years, so we're glad that's finally happening.

    "This will be a fantastic weekend of free live music, something our town has been crying out for since Burnley Live was held in the centre in 2019.

    "We're still on the hunt for bands to play, so if anybody is interested, please get in touch."

