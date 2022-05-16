A Song For Ukraine will showcase the voice of John Garrett.
Classically trained by Patrick McGuigan (who also taught Russell Watson) John has performed with many orchestral and choral societies as baritone soloist and was awarded a music fellowship in performance.
In addition to teaching and choral conducting he also composes music for television, including the CBS crime documentary ‘The Jury Room’.
A Song for Ukraine is this Friday (May 20th) at St. Catherine’s Church, Burnley.
John and his choir will perform a diverse mix of classical and popular music ranging from ‘Cry Me A River’ through to ‘Nessun Dorma’ and musical theatre hits.
There will be a raffle and auction to win a night's stay at Hurstwood Hall. The concert starts at 7-30pm and tickets, priced at £7.50, are available from [email protected] or Kathleen Birtwistle on 07850 814466