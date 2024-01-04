A group of Burnley rockers have regrouped for the first time in half a century to record an unproduced song in memory of a former bandmate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Malcolm Crossley, one third of 1960s Burnley guitar band 59th Street Bridge, reunited with former bandmates Geoff Lingard and Niel Brierley, to record the song “Dreaming”, which Malcom co-wrote in the 1990s with the late Cliff Stocker in their days as members of another local band Slack Alice.

Malcolm (73) is the only member still living in Burnley of the original 59th Street Bridge, formed with Burnley Grammar School pals Geoff and Niel in 1967.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Geoff, Niel and I were all friends at Burnley Grammar School. We formed 59th Street Bridge in 1967. We actualy gave up our day jobs for a few years when we first formed and made a living playing gigs across the region. My first job was at the TSB in Burnley earning £28 a month but we were getting £15 to £20 per gig. We did a lot around Blackpool.”

Most Popular

Malcolm Crossley and Geoff Lingard from 59th Street Bridge at Studio Studio in Whitworth

But it was a recent discovery that struck a chord with Malcolm.

“I recently came across a box of old tapes and discovered ‘Dreaming’ which I co-wrote with Cliff in the 1990s when we were in Slack Alice together,” he said.

“Sadly, Cliff died a few years ago, so I thought it would be nice to finally record the song but I needed some help. I immediately thought of my old 59th Street Bridge bandmates Geoff and Niel. Unfortunately, we’d gone our separate ways in the years since with Niel moving to Kent and Geoff to Lytham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I asked Geoff to sing on the track, he was reluctant at first but thankfully Niel and I persuaded him. Niel, a drummer, even drove up from Kent in one day to put down his part for the track at Studio Studio in Whitworth. It was the first time we had all played together in around 50 years, so it was a great experience. We recorded a song on a CD and gave it to Cliff’s widow Anne who loved it.”