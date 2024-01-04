Thornton Arms pub in Burnley raises New Year's Eve money for breast cancer customer
The Thornton in Brownside Road decided to host a free New Year’s Eve party in the afternoon for families, and asked for donations to raise money for customer Hayleigh Greenwood (36) who is fighting breast cancer.
Licensee and friend of Hayleigh, Jaimie Hopwood decided to organise the event, which she described as “absolutely brilliant”.
Jaimie said: “I have known for quite a while about Hayleigh’s condition and have been wanting to do something to help. Understandably, she felt reluctant at first but contacted me recently to say she was ready to come out and do something.
“I thought New Year’s Eve was a perfect opportunity to put something on for Hayleigh. I am so pleased and thankful that we managed to raise around £1,000 for her which will go towards £2,000 already raised on her GoFundMe page.
“We were booked up on the day with every table taken and around 130 people coming along. We had families, children and all ages. It was such a good atmosphere and lovely to see Hayleight there with her friends and family enjoying themselves.”
Customers were treated to a wide variety of entertainment including quizzes, rock n roll stand-up bingo and much more.
Jaimie added: “I think the event gave Hayleigh a real lift and confidence boost which was the main thing. I’d like to thank all our customers for their generosity, not least one regular who matched what was in the prize pot for one of the games.”