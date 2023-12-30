The Thornton pub in Burnley holding free New Year's Eve party for all the family to raise funds for customer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Thornton in Brownside Road is holding a family fun afternoon at the pub starting at 3pm for families
Landlady Jaimie Hopwood organised the free event for a popular customer battling breast cancer, but asked for anyone coming along to make a donation.
Such was the depth of feeling and warmth generated from the idea, that the afternoon saw the pub booked out in no time.
Jaimie said: “We decided to do things a little differently this time to help out a lifelong friend and customer of the pub that is going through a tough time.
“There will be free food, games, quizzes, raffles and much more. It’s a free event but a donation would be preferred on entry. We hope it’s a great event.”