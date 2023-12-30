A popular Burnley pub is holding a New Year’s Eve party with a difference as it bids to raise funds for a customer going through a hard time.

The Thornton in Brownside Road is holding a family fun afternoon at the pub starting at 3pm for families

Landlady Jaimie Hopwood organised the free event for a popular customer battling breast cancer, but asked for anyone coming along to make a donation.

Such was the depth of feeling and warmth generated from the idea, that the afternoon saw the pub booked out in no time.

Jaimie said: “We decided to do things a little differently this time to help out a lifelong friend and customer of the pub that is going through a tough time.