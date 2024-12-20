Burnley Record Fair returns for festive treat
If you feel like topping up your vinyl collection this Christmas, Burnley Record Fair is going to be full of gifts for music lovers.
Dealers from around the UK will be attending the event at Burnley Market Hall on Saturday, December 28th, with everything from bargain boxes to super rare records on display to buy sell swap or trade.
Organiser Adrian Melling said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for like-minded record vinyl fans to meet and chat over coffee at the food hall. Free valuations will be carried out on site with experts in Antique Roadshow style on-the-spot appraisals.”
The fair will run from 9am until 4pm. For more information, see http://www.premierfairs.com or call 07882 809056.
