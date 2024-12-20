Burnley Record Fair returns for festive treat

By John Deehan
Published 20th Dec 2024, 15:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

If you feel like topping up your vinyl collection this Christmas, Burnley Record Fair is going to be full of gifts for music lovers.
placeholder image
Read More
Pendle Dogs creates a Christmas miracle for this tiny dog abandoned in a dark co...

Dealers from around the UK will be attending the event at Burnley Market Hall on Saturday, December 28th, with everything from bargain boxes to super rare records on display to buy sell swap or trade.

Organiser Adrian Melling said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for like-minded record vinyl fans to meet and chat over coffee at the food hall. Free valuations will be carried out on site with experts in Antique Roadshow style on-the-spot appraisals.”

The fair will run from 9am until 4pm. For more information, see http://www.premierfairs.com or call 07882 809056.

Related topics:Burnley Market Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice