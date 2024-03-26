Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy, probably best known for his work with Brit award winners Massive Attack, is coming to Burnley for the first time and will be backed by the Dub Asante Band, one of the UK's finest reggae groups, with the promise of a night filled with the authentic sounds of roots reggae, lovers, dubwise and early dancehall. An added bonus for any early arrivals is a reggae selection from Manchester DJ and Music Head – 'Dom Blood and Fire'.

Mia Laffy, marketing lead for cultural services at Burnley Leisure and Culture, which runs the Mechanics, said: “The mix of Horace's engaging vibes and the historical significance of the setting guarantees a must-see performance. It’s important that we support live music in our town.”

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horace Andy is performing at the Burnley Mechanics this week

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley Mechanics Theatre, a Grade 2-listed building, opened as an entertainment venue by HM Queen Elizabeth in 1987. The historic venue has played host to some of the finest talent ranging from Sir Ian McKellen, The Osmonds, John Bishop, Alan Carr, Lee Nelson, Tim Vine, the stars of Strictly Come Dancing among many others over the years.