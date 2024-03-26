Burnley Mechanics: Sunshine Easter guaranteed thanks to reggae icon Horace Andy
Andy, probably best known for his work with Brit award winners Massive Attack, is coming to Burnley for the first time and will be backed by the Dub Asante Band, one of the UK's finest reggae groups, with the promise of a night filled with the authentic sounds of roots reggae, lovers, dubwise and early dancehall. An added bonus for any early arrivals is a reggae selection from Manchester DJ and Music Head – 'Dom Blood and Fire'.
Mia Laffy, marketing lead for cultural services at Burnley Leisure and Culture, which runs the Mechanics, said: “The mix of Horace's engaging vibes and the historical significance of the setting guarantees a must-see performance. It’s important that we support live music in our town.”
Burnley Mechanics Theatre, a Grade 2-listed building, opened as an entertainment venue by HM Queen Elizabeth in 1987. The historic venue has played host to some of the finest talent ranging from Sir Ian McKellen, The Osmonds, John Bishop, Alan Carr, Lee Nelson, Tim Vine, the stars of Strictly Come Dancing among many others over the years.
Horace Andy will be performing at the Mechanics on Thursday. To buy tickets, visit the shows section of the Burnley Leisure and Culture website.