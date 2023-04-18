Taking place on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday April 30, the event will see a range of venues showcasing talented musicians from around the region.

From Big Window, Electric Circus, Remedy Gin Bar and Mojitos to Smackwater Jacks, Bees Knees and The Coal Yard, there will be bands, DJ sets, karaoke, and even a silent disco.There will also be a range of workshops on offer, too, where participants can learn new dance moves, hone their singing skills and have a go at making their own musical instrument.

Thousands packed out Burnley town centre for the first Burnley Live in 2019

For the first-time ever, Ormerod Street will be closed to traffic and a small stage placed at the junction with Hargreaves Street, where artists including The Kanes, Design Rewind, Supernova, Three Phase, and You Me and The Machine will be performing across both days from noon until 9pm.

Entry is free, and Remedy owner Madge Nawaz said: "When we held the first Burnley Live back in 2019, our aim was to put on something the town could be proud of. Colne, Clitheroe, Barnoldswick; all these places have incredible annual town centre festivals - why shouldn't Burnley have one as well?

"That first event was a huge success, and we've been desperate to bring it back. This is a great chance for people from Burnley – and the surrounding areas – to come together, support local venues, celebrate local talent, and enjoy what should be a Bank Holiday Weekend to remember."

Mojito's owner Adam Wolski-Brown said: "Closing off Ormerod Street and putting a stage there means we can create our own little festival arena where people will be able to drink and dance the day/night away.

"We've been working hard with Remedy to put on two days of unbeatable live music, and we're confident we have a line-up that does just that. Space will be limited though, so make sure you get down early."

For more details, including the full programme of activities and timings, check out the event hub on the Discover Burnley website: https://discoverburnley.co.uk/burnley-live/.

The event has been organised in conjunction with Burnley Business Improvement District, with support from Charter Walk and Burnley Council. Burnley Live forms one part of a packed calendar of events taking place throughout 2023 which are designed to drive footfall into the town centre.

Andrew Dean, Burnley BID project manager, said: “With so many different bands and musicians scheduled to appear, it is shaping up to be a fantastic weekend and I’m sure the atmosphere right across the town centre will be buzzing,” said Andrew.

“We’ve got something to suit a range of music tastes and workshops too for anyone who fancies a quieter weekend while still wanting to get involved.