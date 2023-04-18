Burnley Council has been working closely with Deep Beat Entertainment to undertake a complete refurbishment of the cafe, which is a listed building.

The scheme had been due for completion in the spring, but was delayed because the building needed to be completely re-roofed.

Work on the Stables Cafe in Towneley Park was due to be completed by spring

The council has now completed the external repairs, and is waiting for the tenant to commence the internal refurbishment.

The cafe is expected to reopen in the summer.

Coun. Sue Graham said: “The costs of this work have increased significantly since the cafe was tendered, due to the extent of internal refurbishment being much greater than anticipated and because costs of materials and labour have increased so significantly.

“The operator is currently ‘value engineering’ the scheme to reduce costs and is working to secure finance.

“The aim is to be open by the summer holidays.