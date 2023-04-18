News you can trust since 1877
Towneley Park's popular Stables Cafe set to reopen

The highly anticipated reopening of Towneley's popular Stables Cafe could be just around the corner.

By John Deehan
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST

Burnley Council has been working closely with Deep Beat Entertainment to undertake a complete refurbishment of the cafe, which is a listed building.

Burnley FC Women set for historic Turf Moor outing
The scheme had been due for completion in the spring, but was delayed because the building needed to be completely re-roofed.

Work on the Stables Cafe in Towneley Park was due to be completed by springWork on the Stables Cafe in Towneley Park was due to be completed by spring
The council has now completed the external repairs, and is waiting for the tenant to commence the internal refurbishment.

The cafe is expected to reopen in the summer.

Coun. Sue Graham said: “The costs of this work have increased significantly since the cafe was tendered, due to the extent of internal refurbishment being much greater than anticipated and because costs of materials and labour have increased so significantly.

“The operator is currently ‘value engineering’ the scheme to reduce costs and is working to secure finance.

“The aim is to be open by the summer holidays.

“Meanwhile the external catering offer continues to be provided."

