Compakt Events returns to Illuminati with a stellar line-up of top DJ talent spanning a variety of genres for what promises to be a mighty music marathon.

Featuring Liam Walker, Jack Latham, Billy Hawthorn, EGEE, Kelo, Alfie Hope, Pass-E, Lewis Jamez and J-S-K, the event will run from 2pm on Sunday all the way through to 4am.

Illuminati owner James Gibb said: “Compakt has quickly established itself as one of the premier dance brands in the North West and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Illuminati.

"Burnley has a long history of hosting legendary dance events and we have no doubt this will be yet another day/night that lives long in the memory.”

