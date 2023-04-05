News you can trust since 1877
Burnley bar Illuminati hosting Easter Bank Holiday dance special

A 14-hour dance music extravaganza will have Burnley town centre revellers on their feet this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

By John Deehan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST

Compakt Events returns to Illuminati with a stellar line-up of top DJ talent spanning a variety of genres for what promises to be a mighty music marathon.

Featuring Liam Walker, Jack Latham, Billy Hawthorn, EGEE, Kelo, Alfie Hope, Pass-E, Lewis Jamez and J-S-K, the event will run from 2pm on Sunday all the way through to 4am.

Compakt Events returns to Illuminati this Bank Holiday SundayCompakt Events returns to Illuminati this Bank Holiday Sunday
    Illuminati owner James Gibb said: “Compakt has quickly established itself as one of the premier dance brands in the North West and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Illuminati.

    "Burnley has a long history of hosting legendary dance events and we have no doubt this will be yet another day/night that lives long in the memory.”

    Tickets for ‘Compakt Events presents Easter Bank Holiday Sunday’ can be bought here.

