News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
15 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
15 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
16 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Burnley band The Stride amped for homecoming gig

Roll up! Roll up! The Stride are back in town.

By John Deehan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST

The Electric Circus will be opening up its big top doors to a carnival crowd when the rock 'n' roll five-piece return to their old stomping ground on Saturday, May 6th.

Read More
Vincent Kompany dedicates title win to the fans
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For a band that cut its teeth in pubs and clubs around Burnley, before taking their sound to the big cities, it's a gig that will mark a special chapter in the outfit's young history.

The Stride play the Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley, on Saturday, May 6th.The Stride play the Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley, on Saturday, May 6th.
The Stride play the Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley, on Saturday, May 6th.
Most Popular

    The Stride comprises Harrison Baldwin (vocals), Jack Simpson (lead guitar), Cain Buck (rhythm guitar), Ryan Gilmour (bass), and Bailey Pearson (drums).

    All Burnley born and bred, the lads are renowned for bringing a 'football terrace' attitude to their performances, playing original tunes inspired by the likes of DMA’s, Planet, and local legends the Milltown Brothers.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets for the Electric Circus gig are £5, and can be bought at www.fatsoma.com.

    Support comes from Dilemmas with after party DJs Fli On The Wall and Alfie Harrison.

    Doors 7-30pm.

    Related topics:BurnleyTickets