Burnley band The Stride amped for homecoming gig
Roll up! Roll up! The Stride are back in town.
The Electric Circus will be opening up its big top doors to a carnival crowd when the rock 'n' roll five-piece return to their old stomping ground on Saturday, May 6th.
For a band that cut its teeth in pubs and clubs around Burnley, before taking their sound to the big cities, it's a gig that will mark a special chapter in the outfit's young history.
The Stride comprises Harrison Baldwin (vocals), Jack Simpson (lead guitar), Cain Buck (rhythm guitar), Ryan Gilmour (bass), and Bailey Pearson (drums).
All Burnley born and bred, the lads are renowned for bringing a 'football terrace' attitude to their performances, playing original tunes inspired by the likes of DMA’s, Planet, and local legends the Milltown Brothers.
Tickets for the Electric Circus gig are £5, and can be bought at www.fatsoma.com.
Support comes from Dilemmas with after party DJs Fli On The Wall and Alfie Harrison.
Doors 7-30pm.