Burnley boss Vincent Kompany dedicates title success at Ewood Park to the fans following East Lancashire derby triumph

The Clarets will return to the Premier League as champions after setting a new club record points tally with victory in the East Lancashire derby.

Manuel Benson scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute with a finish more than worthy of securing silverware.

And the visitors held on to record a sixth win on the bounce against their rivals and a ninth game unbeaten in this fixture.

Burnley players celebrates as champions The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn

"It's a day that will live forever," said Kompany. "It's a tremendous achievement for the lads.

"I don't know if the lads realise it. I think Jay Rod does because he's one of the people I was speaking to.

"I think Jay Rod understands what it means for the people of Burnley to come here and win the league at Ewood Park. You couldn't write it!

"I know what it means, I know what these games have meant for me in my career. I'm sure there are many people who will mention Benny's name for a while in this part of the world.

"I didn't lose my voice during the game, I lost it after the game. You have to celebrate! The guys have made memories and I'm really happy for them."

The Manchester City legend, who landed the first trophy of his managerial tenure, also credited the 2,244 fans who were there to see history being made in East Lancashire.

There was a party atmosphere in the half-filled Darwen End at the sound of referee Tim Robinson's final whistle as Kompany, his staff, the squad, and supporters celebrated their achievement as one.

The Burnley boss said: “There was so much pressure for us going into this game, although we’d done so well so far, the pressure had been building up a little bit going into this game because if we ever had an opportunity, this is the one we wanted.