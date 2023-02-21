News you can trust since 1877
Bongo’s Bingo is the definitive bingo experience

It’s a crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments, which takes place in almost 40 UK locations.

By Chris Page
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Going mad with Coco Pos at Bongo's Bingo
Going mad with Coco Pos at Bongo's Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is a wild shared social extravaganza and a night of pure nostalgic escapism, with the chance to win iconic prizes from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show.

It’s immersive, inclusive and incredible. Everyone from 18 to 92 plays and parties together. There are no barriers and no limits.

Quite simply, there’s nothing else like it.

I really want a unicorn please at Bongo's Bingo
    However, Bongo’s Bingo’s York dates at York Barbican are sold out until the end of April – May’s dates will be announced soon. There are further shows in Sheffield, Leeds and Hull across Yorkshire with limited dates and tickets.

    For tickets visit http://www.bongosbingo.co.uk website.

    Playing with Henry Hoover at Bongo's Bingo
