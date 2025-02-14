Bigger and better Burnley Record Fair returns soon

If you're looking to expand your vinyl collection, the bigger and better Burnley Record Fair is returning to town soon.
Dealers from around the UK will be attending the fair at Burnley Market food hall on Saturday, February 22.

New and usual dealers from around the UK will attend this months fair and everything from bargain boxes to super rare records are on display to buy sell swap or trade.

Burnley Record Fair takes place in Burnley Market Hall on Saturday, February 22nd.

Organiser Adrian Melling said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for like-minded record vinyl fans to meet and chat over coffee at the food hall. Free valuations will be carried out on site with experts in Antique Roadshow style on-the-spot appraisals.”

The fair will run from 9am until 4pm. For more information, see http://www.premierfairs.com or call 07882 809056.

