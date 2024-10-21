Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses and organisations within a geographical area of the town will soon be given the chance to vote on whether they want Burnley BID to return for another five years.

The current Burnley Business Improvement District comes to an end on March 31st, 2025. Over the last five years, the BID has been responsible for supporting various town centre events, providing extensive support to businesses and organisations, and is now heavily involved in helping to create a safer town through its new Burnley Business Crime Reduction Partnership.

The BID investment comes from a small, additional levy paid by each premises with a rateable value above or equal to £12,000. In February, these premises will be asked to take part in a 28-day postal ballot to approve or reject the proposal for a five-year BID second term. If approved, BID2 would come into operation from April 1st, 2025. Businesses have until Friday, November 1st, to share their views on the BID’s draft plan by completing the online feedback form at www.burnleybid.co.uk.

How is BID different from business rates?

The BID levy is separate from business rates. Business rates are a statutory local tax levied to fund expenditure by local and national governments. Businesses have no direct control over how these funds are spent. The BID levies, once collected, are ring-fenced, then paid over to the BID accountable body and invested in specific projects and services identified in the BID2 Draft Business Plan. The BID funds are all invested under the direction of the BID Board of BID levy payers from across the Burnley BID area.

How much funding could Burnley BID bring into the town?

BID2 could generate more than £1m. of further investment into Burnley between April 2025 - March 2030. This does not include any additional funding that could be obtained on top of the levy.

How would Burnley BID look to invest this money?

The draft business plan has structured around three key themes:

1. A safe, attractive, and vibrant Burnley. BID2 aims to introduce a full-time warden scheme, and will continue supporting BID members through information sharing system DISC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Destination Burnley. The BID will continue to grow and develop the Discover Burnley brand, aiming to invest in and support events and festivals across the town, including the Christmas Lights Switch On, Burnley Live, and Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show.

3. Doing Business in Burnley. BID levy employees will have access to free and low-cost business training. The Mystery Shopper Experience and the Customer Service Awards would return, alongside continued efforts to explore opportunities for work experience, apprenticeships, start-ups and expansions.

What is the Burnley BID board?

The Burnley BID board was established in 2020 and is a group of businesses that help shape the delivery of the BID. The board members include business owners who have lived and worked in Burnley, who have experience of BIDs in neighbouring towns, and who are linked into a range of wider organisations across Burnley. Board membership is open to all eligible organisations in the town.

What do town centre businesses say?

The BID has supported the evening and night-time economy from the implementation of disc to assistance with events such as Burnley Live. This year’s Burnley Live was a massive success and there is a desire for all involved to make these events bigger and better for the benefit of the town, the businesses, and visitors. Adam, Bar Mojitos.

The BID is an enormous benefit to Burnley and without it we would miss out on all the fantastic support and events they provide. The Customer Service Awards is an amazing evening that recognises the businesses within the town who day in day out provide unwavering service. We fully support BID2. Rosina, Skipton Building Society.

Petty Real is a leading Estate Agents with over 95 years of experience of sales, letting and valuation of property. We understand the importance of a vibrant and thriving town and we are 100% behind the BID and what they are doing to support Burnley. Ian, Petty Real Estate Agents.

I have seen the benefit that Burnley BID have provided, specifically with the business crime reduction partnership. The BID Wardens were a major success for us along with the radio scheme as a deterrent. I believe that a BID is vital for the town and to ensure that we continue to move forward and make a difference with crime, events and marketing. It is a yes from me for BID2. Sally, Boots

The BID team ensure that the business community has a voice, and they work hard to provide support and positive outcomes. Without them we wouldn’t see the events within the town centre that have a huge impact on ensuring that visitors to the town are maximised. They have made a positive impact since they started, long may they continue. Les, Burnley Bus Station