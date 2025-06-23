Big Burnley Record Fair returns with rare vinyl, expert valuations and more

By John Deehan
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Vinyl lovers are in for a treat this weekend as the Big Burnley Record Fair returns to the Food Hall at Burnley Markets on Saturday.
placeholder image
Read More
Police appeal for help to find Burnley teenager (13) who has been missing for tw...

Now held in an upgraded open-plan event space – featuring a raised plinth and expanded layout – the fair is set to be bigger and better than ever. Dealers from across the UK will be setting up shop, offering everything from bargain box finds to ultra-rare collector’s pieces.

Whether you're looking to buy, sell, swap or trade, there’s something for every music fan. The fair also offers a chance to meet fellow vinyl enthusiasts over coffee, with the Food Hall providing a relaxed setting to browse and chat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley Record Fair takes place in Burnley Market Hall on Saturday, June 28th.placeholder image
Burnley Record Fair takes place in Burnley Market Hall on Saturday, June 28th.

Experts will be on hand throughout the day offering free on-the-spot valuations – a nod to Antiques Roadshow-style appraisals – so bring along any records you're curious about.

The event runs from 9am to 4pm at Burnley Markets on Curzon Street.

Related topics:Vinyl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice