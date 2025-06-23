Big Burnley Record Fair returns with rare vinyl, expert valuations and more
Now held in an upgraded open-plan event space – featuring a raised plinth and expanded layout – the fair is set to be bigger and better than ever. Dealers from across the UK will be setting up shop, offering everything from bargain box finds to ultra-rare collector’s pieces.
Whether you're looking to buy, sell, swap or trade, there’s something for every music fan. The fair also offers a chance to meet fellow vinyl enthusiasts over coffee, with the Food Hall providing a relaxed setting to browse and chat.
Experts will be on hand throughout the day offering free on-the-spot valuations – a nod to Antiques Roadshow-style appraisals – so bring along any records you're curious about.
The event runs from 9am to 4pm at Burnley Markets on Curzon Street.
