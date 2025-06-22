Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Burnley.

Police have said they are ‘concerned’ about Ali (13) who was last seen on Moor End Road in Halifax , at around 7pm on Friday (20th June). Ali is 5ft 6in, with short, dark curly hair. He has a scar between his eyebrows, which both have slits in them.

He was last seen wearing a light grey and white tracksuit with black trainers. Ali has links to Halifax and Brighouse in West Yorkshire, and to the County Durham area. Since he was reported missing, inquiries have been ongoing offline to locate Ali, but we are now police are asking the public for their help. If you see him, phone 999 and anyone with information about Ali, or where he is, is asked to call 101 quoting log 0667 of 20th June.