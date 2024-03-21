Beat-Herder: Ribble Valley festival nominated at the inaugural Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards
The four-day Ribble Valley festival was longlisted by a panel of music industry professionals before the public helped narrow down the selection to five northern festivals.
Now, it’s over to the public once more to determine who will dance away with the Favourite Festival of the Year crown at the inaugural Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards (NMAs).
Beat-Herder will celebrate its 17th anniversary when its returns to the East Lancashire countryside on Thursday, July 18.
The legendary gathering is known for its vibrant energy, diverse musical line-up, hedonistic joy, and commitment to its free party roots boasts 20+ jaw-dropping stages, world-class DJs, live acts, comedians, and surprises. From pulsating beats to soul-stirring melodies and mesmerising performances, a Beat-Herder line-up is a real family affair with iconic acts spanning the music spectrum, celebrating all that is great about the fiercely independent festival.
The other festivals shortlisted for Favourite Festival of the Year are Stockport’s Moovin Festival, Kendal Calling in the Lake District, Salford’s Sounds From The Other City, and Sheffield’s Tramlines.
To vote, click here. The overall winner will be revealed at the performance-packed awards ceremony, headlined by Courteeners’ Liam Fray, on April 23 at Manchester’s iconic Albert Hall. Voting closes at 23.59pm on Wednesday, March 27.